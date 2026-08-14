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Friday’s Headlines

So much confusion and delay.
10:26 AM PDT on August 14, 2026
Friday’s Headlines
  • Why Did CAHSRA Halve Train Order from 6 to 3? (Rail Pro)
  • LADOT Installing Barriers To Make Deadly Vista Del Mar Safer (KCAL)
  • More On Destination Crenshaw Delays (LAT)
  • More On LAX People Mover Delays (LAT)
  • More on High-Speed Rail Delays (Fresno Bee)
  • More On Bass Kinda Pledging Fareless Metro Transit, Again (LAist short)
  • Bass Intervened to Keep Forest Lawn Drive Dangerous, Now Someone Is Dead (Biking in LA)
  • Caltrain Ups Budget for Downtown Connector (DailyJournal)
  • San Diego Officially Starts Youth E-Bike Crackdown (CBS 8)
  • Folsom Residents Worried About Traffic (SacBee)
  • Congress Stiffing Transit (Beth Osborne)
  • Bi-Partisan Hatred for Flock (NYT)
  • Will Congress Get Rid of Tax Write-Off for Municipal Bonds? (Governing)
  • Sick of High Gas Prices? Try Corn. (OC Reg)

Get national headlines at SBUSA, local headlines at SBLA and SBSF

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