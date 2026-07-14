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Tuesday’s Headlines

CalBike is one of the first to urge a no vote on Prop 45.
10:58 AM PDT on July 14, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines
Image: California Air Resources Board

More Headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

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