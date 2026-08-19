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Wednesday’s Headlines

CalMatters Has Their Own Legislative Update. It's Bleaker Than Ours.
9:42 AM PDT on August 19, 2026
Wednesday’s Headlines
  • CalMatters: State Legislature Failing on Deadly Driving
  • Shills Sue to Stop Bay Transit Funding Measure (MercNewsKQED)
  • LA Activists Coming for Her Role Keeping Road Deadly (Biking in LA)
  • More on Caltrans Widening Underwater Highway (SFChron)
  • Fresno Bee Wants to Know What Roads Need Fixing
  • Will Drivers Who Pass Parked School Buses Get Tickets? (SacBee)
    • Maybe
  • Yosemite Claims More Visitors, Less Congestion (Fresno Bee)
  • OC Reg. Editorial on LAX Rail Fiasco
  • California Commission Approves Expanding Waymo Service In So Cal (LATNBC4)
  • California Will Start Regulating Tires (Union-Trib)
  • Traffic Deaths Spike on Days of Major Music Releases(CNN)
  • Bollards, Extensions Not a Cure-All, But Do Help (University of Minnesota)
  • CA Dems Rally Against Voter ID Bill (SacBee)

Get national headlines at SBUSA, local headlines at SBLA and SBSF

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