Tuesday’s Headlines
A Santa Monica driver makes the case for concrete road dividers, More CAHSRA shenanigans, Rideshare and AV news, Mayor Bass Almost Fills a pothole and more...
10:19 AM PDT on August 18, 2026
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More from Streetsblog California
Close Friends, Family Hold Emotional Vigil for Reginald Foreman, 2nd Call Worker Gunned Down While Cleaning Up Crenshaw Blvd.
A community reels as family and friends try to make sense of a senseless loss
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At Vigil, Advocates Demand a Safer Market Street
When the previous mayoral administration cancelled the protected bike lanes, they sentenced a future cyclists or scooterist to death. The person's name turned out to be Yebin Kim.
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Legislative Update: Only Floor Votes Left
There's only floor votes left in this session, meaning there's more legislation that has fallen to the side.
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Monday’s Headlines
No Fracking off Ventura, Sacramento/Flock, Measure C, Cars on Sidewalks, More...
August 17, 2026
Eyes on the Street: New Concrete-Curb-Protected Bikeway on Clark Avenue in Long Beach
The Clark Avenue project included resurfacing, new bike lanes, new/improved ADA-compliant sidewalks, enhanced bus stops, and improved crosswalks
August 14, 2026