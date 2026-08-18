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Tuesday’s Headlines

A Santa Monica driver makes the case for concrete road dividers, More CAHSRA shenanigans, Rideshare and AV news, Mayor Bass Almost Fills a pothole and more...
10:19 AM PDT on August 18, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines
  • CAHSRA Blames Regulations for Delays (SacBee)
  • Will Newsom Veto Leg. to Upgrae CAHSRA IG? Anonymous Sources Say Yes, Bill Author Says No (CBS)
  • State Bill Could Speed Up San Jose Station Rebuild (SJSpotlight)
  • CA Rideshare Driver on Verge of Forming a Union (L.A. Progressive)
  • LA Still Making Peds. Wait for Cars (The Future Is L.A.)
  • Mayor Bass Almost Repairs A Melrose Pothole (Bass Instagram)
  • More Housing Politics in San Francisco (SFChronMissionLocal)
  • Driver Plows Down Santa Monica Plastic Bollards Protecting Bike Lane (Reddit and below)
  • SD Transit Officials Fought Waymo and Lost (Union-Trib)
  • Pasadena Considers Removing Flock (OC Reg)
  • E-motos Killing E-Bike Momentum (The Guardian)
  • FTA Awards Include Double Tracking for San Diego Amtrak (Trains)
  • NPR‘s “All Things Considered” explored the U.S. DOT’s war on “DEI” bike lanes
  • It Won’t Just Be El Nino, It Will Be Super El Nino (SacBee, Union-Trib)

Get national headlines at SBUSA, local headlines at SBLA and SBSF

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