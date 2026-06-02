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Election Day Headlines

Updates on three ongoing stories: High-Speed Rail, CARB'S Collapse, and Ballot Measures (And More...)
10:01 AM PDT on June 2, 2026
Election Day Headlines

Haven’t voted yet? Read our “how-to” guide before dropping your ballot.

More Headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

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