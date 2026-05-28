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Election 2026

Here’s How to Vote Before Election Day in California

Changes in federal post office regulations mean that it may already be too late to send in your ballot, depending where you live. But there's still a lot of ways to make sure your vote counts, including voting on election day like our grandparents used to last century.
1:36 PM PDT on May 28, 2026
Here’s How to Vote Before Election Day in California

With the June 2, 2026, Election Day approaching, California election officials are encouraging voters to make a plan now for returning their ballots or voting in person. Because California conducts elections primarily by mail, most registered voters have already received ballots — but timing and return methods may stop your vote from being counted.

Here’s what voters need to know heading into the final days before the election. You can also visit the Secretary of State’s website to help make your voting plan.

Voting by Mail? Timing and Postmarks Matter

California allows mailed ballots to be counted even if they arrive after Election Day, but only if they are postmarked on or before Election Day.

In the past year, the federal government changed when mail is postmarked. Instead of mail being postmarked the day that the mail is put in a mailbox, it’s now postmarked the day that it’s processed. In many parts of the state, that means it’s already too late to put your ballot in the mail.

California voters can also track their ballots through the state’s “Where’s My Ballot?” system, which provides updates when ballots are mailed, received, and counted.

How to Find a Ballot Drop Box

For voters who already filled out their ballots, official drop boxes remain one of the easiest and most secure options.

Drop boxes are available throughout California – find one close to you. View locations via county election offices or the Secretary of State’s website. Most drop boxes are available 24 hours a day through Election Day, though some locations may have limited access depending on the site.

Election officials emphasize that voters should only use official county-authorized drop boxes, which are clearly labeled and monitored.

Many counties also allow voters to return ballots directly to vote centers, polling places, or county election offices.

In-Person Voting Begins Before Election Day

California also offers extensive early in-person voting options, with many vote centers already open ahead of Election Day weekend.

Voters can look up nearby vote centers and early voting locations through the California Secretary of State’s early voting portal. Depending on the county, some centers are open for multiple days before the election, including weekend hours.

At vote centers, voters can:

  • Cast a regular ballot
  • Drop off a completed mail ballot
  • Get a replacement ballot
  • Use accessible voting equipment
  • Receive language assistance

California also allows same-day voter registration through Election Day. Eligible residents who missed the standard registration deadline can still register and vote at a vote center or county elections office by completing what the state calls “conditional voter registration.”

Election officials are encouraging anyone unsure about their registration status to still visit a voting center, where staff can help determine eligibility and voting options.

More information about voting options, ballot tracking, and polling locations is available through the California Secretary of State’s elections website.

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Damien Newton

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Election 2026

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