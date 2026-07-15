Skip to content
Sponsored
Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

Heat wave, e-bikes, Fresno Better Roads Measure, Oceanside, Santa Cruz, San Diego, Santa Ana, and more
9:26 AM PDT on July 15, 2026
Wednesday’s Headlines
  • Heat Wave Bakes So Cal (Santa Barbara NP, NBC7, KPBS, OC Register)
  • Opinion: Don’t Smother E-Bikes (CalMatters)
  • Fresno Supervisors Nix Road Bond Ballot Measure (Fresnoland, Fresno Bee, GVWire, Fox26)
    • What’s At Stake In Fresno Better Roads Measure? (Fresnoland)
  • Traffic Light Improved Safety At Troubled Friant Roulette Intersection (Fresno Bee)
  • Oceanside Council Approves Plan For 90% GHG Reduction (Coast News)
  • Successful Tahoe Bike Month Breaks Records (South Tahoe Now)
  • Fresno Restaurant Relocates Due To High-Speed Rail Construction (Fox26)
  • Jury Finds Santa Cruz Paid Parking Undermines Public Access (Good Times SC)
  • Santa Ana Looks To Overhaul Parking Permit System (Voice of OC)
  • San Diego Driver Killed On 805 Freeway Ramp Crashing Into Tree, Wall (KUSI)
  • Person Killed In 4-Car Crash In Fresno (Fresno Bee)
  • Dems Push Federal High-Speed Rail Funding (SBUSA)

More Headlines at SBUSA, SBLA, and SBSF

Share on Facebook Share on Reddit Share on Bluesky Share on Pinterest Share on WhatsApp
Photo of Joe Linton
Joe Linton

Read More:

Headlines

Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.

More from Streetsblog California

Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

July 14, 2026
Streetsblog USA |Carnage

Pedestrian Fatalities Drop Again, But More Needs To Be Done, Says Governors’ Group

July 13, 2026
Streetsblog San Francisco |El Cerrito

Advocates and Officials Celebrate San Pablo Ave. Complete Streets Project in El Cerrito

July 13, 2026
Safety

Help Us Raise $10k This Summer

July 13, 2026
Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

July 13, 2026
See all posts