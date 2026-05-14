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Thursday’s Headlines

High-speed buses? OMG.
10:53 AM PDT on May 14, 2026
Thursday’s Headlines
  • Caltrans Wants to Build High-Speed Bus? (KQED)
  • HSR CEO Says Central Valley Spine Will Be Done “In our lifetime” (SF Gate)
  • Fresno, Central Valley Cities, Oppose Local Tax for CAHSR (Fresno Bee, Fox 26)
  • SacRT, More Hours, More Accessibility (SacBee)
  • New San Diego Budget Does Nothing for Bike/Ped Cuts (Union-Trib)
  • San Mateo Discusses BART Future (DailyJournal)
  • OC DA Opens Special Unit for E-Bike/Moto Crashes (NBC 4)
  • Pasadena Explores Parcel Tax For Street Repair & Fire (Pasadena Now)
  • There’s a Lot of Reasons Suspending the Federal Gas Tax Is Dumb (Wall Street Journal, CNN, PBS, NBC News)
  • Duffy’s Dumb Road Trip (NPR)
  • Truck Security Company Following Waymo/Waze In Offering Pothole Data (TechCrunch)

More Headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

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