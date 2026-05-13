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Wednesday’s Headlines

Ok, a cross country bike path from Tijuana sounds pretty great.
9:46 AM PDT on May 13, 2026
Wednesday’s Headlines
  • Tijuana/Customs Working on Cross-Border Bike Path (San Diego Red)
  • The Difference in E-Bike Classes Matters (EastBayTimes)
  • What San Franciscans Really Think About Waymo (SFChron)
  • Sac Council Increases Fees, Including Parking, to Balance Budget (SacBee)
  • Can I Leave My Kid in the Car While Running Errands? (Fresno Bee)
    • No
  • SaMo’s Buses On Track for 10 Million Annual Boardings (Next)
  • Highway/Fossil Fuel Lobby Spends $100 Million Writing Laws/Budgets (The Equation)
  • However Bad You Think the Supreme Court Ruling on Redistricting Is, It’s Worse. (The American Prospect)
  • Should Amtrak Have Its Own TSA Security? (Rail Passengers Association)
  • LA, SF, Are Subsidizing FIFA (The Atlantic; paywall)
  • Tips to Make Sure Your Vote Counts (OC Register)

More Headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

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