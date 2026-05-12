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Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

HSR, Transit Expansion, E-bikes, Duffy...it's all the usual...
8:59 AM PDT on May 12, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines
  • New HSR Board More Pro-Newsom, Cut Chair from Fresno (Fresno Bee, SJV Sun)
  • LA’s “Large Asphalt Repair” Is Twice As Expensive As Repaving (SFA video)
  • BART’s Hayward Station Development (KTVU)
  • Costs of Caltrain Grade Separations Drop (DailyJournal)
  • San Mateo Closes in on Bike Lane Design (Hoodline)
  • La Mesa Moving on E-Bike Ban for Kids Under 11 (NBC San Diego)
  • Spaceman Sean’s Awesome Road Trip a “Let Them Eat Cake” Moment (The Daily BeastCNNThe Hill)
  • Trump Considering Suspending the Federal Gas Tax (NBC News)
  • Charting the Rise in Gas Prices (SacBee)
  • Shoring Up CA’s Gasoline Stocks Will Come “At a Price” (LAist)

More Headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

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