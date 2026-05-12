Only Porter and Steyer Would Spare Central Valley from More Oil Extraction…and Air Pollution
In a debate where the business environment received many more mentions than the actual environment, a majority of candidates pledged to support more drilling in the state.
2:08 PM PDT on May 12, 2026
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More from Streetsblog California
Tuesday’s Headlines
HSR, Transit Expansion, E-bikes, Duffy...it's all the usual...
May 12, 2026
Speed Ills! Reckless Driving on the Rise in Car Ads, Study Shows
Car commercials featuring unsafe driving are rising — as are crash fatalities linked to speeding. Hmm.
May 11, 2026
L.A. Street Services Is Resurfacing (Some) Streets Again
City Public Works Department Street Services (StreetsLA) quietly resumed street resurfacing after an eight month hiatus, but current inefficient resurfacing processes put Angelenos on track for failing bumpy unsafe roads for years ahead.
May 11, 2026
Transform Talk: Affordable Housing Leaders Committed to Fight to Save Transit
The advocates at Transform, SV@Home, East Bay Housing Organization, Housing Leadership Council, and the Council of Community Housing Organizations stress the importance of funding transit
May 11, 2026
Op/Ed: CEQA Reform Bill Will Get Final Assembly Hearing on Wednesday
"...it is my interpretation that AB 2059 would allow for new roads, highways, and other transportation projects to occur that would not occur under the current VMT framework..."
May 11, 2026