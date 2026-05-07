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Thursday’s Headlines

A mega-stack today covering everything from E-Bike Crashes to Downtown Parking. And not one mention of high-speed rail!
11:38 AM PDT on May 7, 2026
Thursday’s Headlines
  • More on Speed Cameras (SFGate)
  • Next Thursday Is Bike to Everywhere Day (Oaklandside)
  • Metro Celebrates New Subway Stops with Free Passes Everywhere This Weekend (Larchmont Buzz)
  • E-Bike/Moto/Scooter Crashes on the Rise in Fresno (Fresno_Bee)
  • SFMTA Fare Inspectors (SFStandardVoiceofSFABC7)
  • Muni Ridership (Axios)
  • E-Scooter Permits Renewed (KQED)
  • Major Changes to Fresno Parking (Fresno_Bee)
  • Santa Monica Plans to Get People to World Cup (Next)
  • US Lags Badly in Urban Transit, It Would Take $4.6 Trillion to Catchup (The Guardian)
  • Cities Getting Rid of One-Way Streets Where They Can(Governing)
  • No Neighborhood Is Walkable without a Corner Store. (The Third Place)
  • So There Was This Debate the Other Night (LAT, OC Register)

More Headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

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