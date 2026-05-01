The Week in Short Videos

The embeds below are from TikTok, but if you’re not a fan of the platform, here’s all the links to find Streetsblog videos:

Streetsblog California: Instagram, Facebook Reels, YouTube Shorts, TikTok.

Streetsblog L.A.: TikTok, YouTube, Bluesky, Instagram, Facebook.

And if you can’t get enough Streetsblog videos, Streetsblog NYC has a TikTok Channel and Streetfilms is archived on YouTube.

Last Week – Don’t forget: in just one week, L.A. Metro will open of new subway stations. In late May Streetsblog L.A.’s Great Commuter Race the D Line Dash – will pit a train rider vs. a cyclist vs. a driver. Who will win?!? Learn more about the event and sponsorship opportunities here. Next Tuesday is the deadline for event sponsors to appear on all race promotional material!

Tuesday – We’ve written a lot about the various e-bike/e-moto pieces of legislation moving in Sacramento. Here’s the short-video version.

Thursday – Honestly, you would think that the California DMV clearing the way for autonomous big rigs would have been bigger news. As you might expect, labor leaders have a lot to say about this development.

Thursday – Streetsblog Los Angeles visits the ribbon cutting for excellent new transit-oriented mixed-use affordable housing nearly on top of the Metro Vermont/Santa Monica Blvd. subway station. See SBLA’s post for more coverage of the Santa Monica & Vermont Apartments – including lots of project photos.