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The Week in Short Videos

E-bike/e-moto legislation, self-driving big rigs, and new TOD in LA.
10:05 AM PDT on May 1, 2026
The Week in Short Videos

The embeds below are from TikTok, but if you’re not a fan of the platform, here’s all the links to find Streetsblog videos:

Streetsblog California: InstagramFacebook ReelsYouTube ShortsTikTok.

Streetsblog L.A.:  TikTok, YouTubeBlueskyInstagramFacebook.

And if you can’t get enough Streetsblog videos, Streetsblog NYC has a TikTok Channel and Streetfilms is archived on YouTube.

Last Week – Don’t forget: in just one week, L.A. Metro will open of new subway stations. In late May Streetsblog L.A.’s Great Commuter Race the D Line Dash – will pit a train rider vs. a cyclist vs. a driver. Who will win?!? Learn more about the event and sponsorship opportunities here. Next Tuesday is the deadline for event sponsors to appear on all race promotional material!

Tuesday – We’ve written a lot about the various e-bike/e-moto pieces of legislation moving in Sacramento. Here’s the short-video version.

@streetsblogcal

California says it has an e-bike problem. But is that actually true? #ebikes #bikesafety #california #transportation

♬ original sound – Streetsblog California – Streetsblog California

Thursday – Honestly, you would think that the California DMV clearing the way for autonomous big rigs would have been bigger news. As you might expect, labor leaders have a lot to say about this development.

@streetsblogcal

Here Come the self-driving big rigs. California just approved self-driving freight trucks—and the backlash is already here. Teamsters California is calling the move “reckless” and says it’ll fight it in court. Is this the future of shipping—or a risk to jobs and safety? #California #SelfDriving #autonomoustrucks #Teamsters #Freight #AVs

♬ original sound – Streetsblog California – Streetsblog California

Thursday – Streetsblog Los Angeles visits the ribbon cutting for excellent new transit-oriented mixed-use affordable housing nearly on top of the Metro Vermont/Santa Monica Blvd. subway station. See SBLA’s post for more coverage of the Santa Monica & Vermont Apartments – including lots of project photos.

@streetsblogla8

Excellent new transit-oriented mixed-use affordable housing: Little Tokyo Service Center Santa Monica & Vermont Apartments on top of the Metro B Line Station in East Hollywood. Kudos to @Little Tokyo Service Center & @LA Metro

♬ original sound – streetsblogla
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Photo of Damien Newton
Damien Newton
Photo of Joe Linton
Joe Linton
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Joe Anthony
Joe Antony is Producer-Editor for Streetsblog L.A. videos

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