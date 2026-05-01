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Friday’s Headlines

It's a mostly "bad news" set of links. Brace yourself.
10:39 AM PDT on May 1, 2026
Friday’s Headlines
Sahra Sulaiman looks down from the Glendale-Hyperion Bridge in 2013.

More Headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

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