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Thursday’s Headlines

Gas prices, gas prices, gas prices (and more).
9:21 AM PDT on April 23, 2026
street packed solid with car traffic
  • Are High Gas Prices Getting California to Use Transit? (LAT)
  • More Gasoline Coming to California (SFChron)
  • More Pipelines Coming to California (Union-Trib)
  • Bill Would Give $500 Million More to HSR from Cap and Trade (Center Square)
  • Bill Would Hold AV Makers Responsible for Crashes (SacBee)
  • BART Adjacent Housing Planned for Rockridge (SFChronOaklandside)
  • San Luis Obispo Opens Bike Month Next Week (EdHat)
  • Teen’s Mom Faces Charges after Son Causes E-Bike Crash (LAT)
  • As SD Retreats from VO, Mayor Still Takes Flack for Bike Lanes from Right (Union-Trib)
  • State Workers Rally Against Return-to-Work (SacBee)
  • Why Does It Take US So Long to Build Things (Urban Institute)
  • Engineering Journals Don’t Teach/Explain Induced Demand (Sage Journals)

More Headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

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Damien Newton

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