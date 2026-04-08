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Wednesday’s Headlines

They're out of the headlines across the country, but ICE is still "active" and causing chaos and bloodshed.
9:23 AM PDT on April 8, 2026
Wednesday’s Headlines

More Headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

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Damien Newton

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