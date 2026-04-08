Wednesday’s Headlines
They're out of the headlines across the country, but ICE is still "active" and causing chaos and bloodshed.
9:23 AM PDT on April 8, 2026
More from Streetsblog California
In Year with a Glut of E-Bike Legislation, Blakespear’s Efforts to Define E-Bikes and Limit E-Motos Advances
By updating the laws on what is and isn't an e-bicycle, advocates believe they can make streets safer and improve the industry.
April 8, 2026
La Verne Approves Protected Bike Lanes to Pomona North Metro Station
With this, the city will play a part in building safe facilities west-to-east across the entirety of its neighbor, Pomona.
The post La Verne Approves Protected Bike Lanes to Pomona North Metro Station appeared first on Streetsblog Los Angeles.
April 8, 2026
The Kirkham Neck-Down Worked for Safety, So San Francisco Removed it
Vision Zero pledges are meaningless if politicians fold the moment drivers complain
The post The Kirkham Neck-Down Worked for Safety, So San Francisco Removed it appeared first on Streetsblog San Francisco.
April 7, 2026
Legislative Update: E-Bikes, Road Charge, Active Transportation, and More
We've added some new bills since last month's update in addition to all of the legislation that's moving (or was already defeated).
April 7, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines
It's been a couple of days, so let's get back to it!
April 7, 2026
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