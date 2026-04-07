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Tuesday’s Headlines

It's been a couple of days, so let's get back to it!
11:08 AM PDT on April 7, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines
  • Update on Lawsuit Against LA to Try and Force Them to Follow the Law (Bikas)
  • SacRT Hiring Transit Ambassadors (SacBee)
  • North Bay Transit Plan Set to Launch (MarinIJ)
  • Santa Rosa Installing 120 U-Bike Racks (Press Dem)
  • LA Metro Board Could Expand (Daily News)
  • Trump’s Budget for Amtrak 69% Lower Than Biden’s (Trains)
  • Budget Also Cuts Transit and Targets Unspent Grants for EVs (E&E News; paywall)
  • Ford Recalls 400,000 Large Trucks and SUV’s (OC Register)
  • CA High-Speed Rail Costs A Lot (KTLA)
  • CS Gas Cost Surges (KTLA)
  • Additional Credit Card Fees are Costing Transit (SFGate)

More Headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

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