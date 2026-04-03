Friday’s Headlines
Streetsblog California will resume publishing on Tuesday.
9:05 AM PDT on April 3, 2026
More from Streetsblog California
Buffy Wicks Pushes Legislation to Cut Red Tape for Transformational Bicycle and Pedestrian Projects
AB 1976 would impact a lot of projects including pedestrian malls, neighborhood greenways, safe routes to schools projects, and more.
Weekend Roundup: Regional Transit Measure Update, More Art at Sunset Dunes…
...and thanks Oakland DOT
The post Weekend Roundup: Regional Transit Measure Update, More Art at Sunset Dunes… appeared first on Streetsblog San Francisco.
April 2, 2026
The Week in Short Videos
Back to Long Beach and the feds. want more fracking in the Central Valley.
Pasadena Moves Closer to Adopting 710 Stub Vision Plan
City Council shared concepts for rebuilding the community razed in the 1970s, and seemed keen on making restitution to the victims of freeway displacement.
The post Pasadena Moves Closer to Adopting 710 Stub Vision Plan appeared first on Streetsblog Los Angeles.
April 2, 2026
Thursday’s Headlines
More Headlines at SBUSA, SBLA, and SBSF
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