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Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

Streetsblog California will resume publishing on Tuesday.
9:05 AM PDT on April 3, 2026
Friday’s Headlines
  • CAHSRA Construction Continues in Fresno (KMPH)
  • Inside the Bay Area’s Transit Crisis (SFStandard)
  • More on Threatened Caltrain Cuts (SFStandardNBCBayAreaDailyJournal)
  • Sac Riders Have Chance to Vote on New Transit Shelter (SacBee)
  • LA Metro Confirms Hack (LAT)
  • Women Gaining Leadership in Transportation (Eno Center)
  • AV’s Can Kill People (CNN)
  • Who Made the Ballot for Governor’s Race (Fresno Bee)
  • Gas Prices (EastBayTimes)
  • More Than 1/3 of California “Abnormally Dry” (SacBee)
  • Can More Than One Car Have Same Vanity Plate? (OCReg)
    • No

More Headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

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