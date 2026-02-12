- DMV Has a Process for Maybe Sometimes Suspending Licenses of Visually Impaired Drivers? (EastBayTimes)
- L.A. Vision Zero: More People Killed In Traffic Than Homicides (LAist)
- Santa Monica Adding Concrete Bikeway Protection On Broadway (SM Next)
- Clovis Police Go After Parents Who Attended Student Walkout (Fresno Bee)
- Lawsuit Argues Police Shouldn't Shoot Protestors in Head (OC Register)
- ICE Renting Offices in OC (OC Register)
- Coaster Extension to SD Convention Center Will Break Ground This Year (Union-Trib)
- Meet the Coalition Looking to Save Federal Bike/Ped Funds (Momentum)
- Trump Will Rollback Rule Allowing EPA to Regulate Car Emissions (AP)
- Delivery Robots Are Taking Over Sidewalks (NPR)
- Waymo Expansion (EastBayTimes)
- Waymo's Next Gen Cars (Verge)
- Oil Well Site Near USC Permanently Capped (KCAL)
Headlines
Thursday’s Headlines
New bike lanes, new Coaster service, and more Vision Zero follies.
