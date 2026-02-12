Skip to Content
Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

New bike lanes, new Coaster service, and more Vision Zero follies.

10:56 AM PST on February 12, 2026

Photo: Eli Gill

  • DMV Has a Process for Maybe Sometimes Suspending Licenses of Visually Impaired Drivers? (EastBayTimes)
  • L.A. Vision Zero: More People Killed In Traffic Than Homicides (LAist)
  • Santa Monica Adding Concrete Bikeway Protection On Broadway (SM Next)
  • Clovis Police Go After Parents Who Attended Student Walkout (Fresno Bee)
  • Lawsuit Argues Police Shouldn't Shoot Protestors in Head (OC Register)
  • ICE Renting Offices in OC (OC Register)
  • Coaster Extension to SD Convention Center Will Break Ground This Year (Union-Trib)
  • Meet the Coalition Looking to Save Federal Bike/Ped Funds (Momentum)
  • Trump Will Rollback Rule Allowing EPA to Regulate Car Emissions (AP)
  • Delivery Robots Are Taking Over Sidewalks (NPR)
  • Waymo Expansion (EastBayTimes)
  • Waymo's Next Gen Cars (Verge)
  • Oil Well Site Near USC Permanently Capped (KCAL)

More from Streetsblog California

CA High-Speed Rail Authority (CAHSRA)

CA High-Speed Rail Approves Large Cost Overrun, Legislation Moves to Empower Inspector General, Unhinged Critics Criticize

The California Post tabloid newspaper arrives, and so does sensationalized criticism of California High-Speed Rail.

February 12, 2026
Streetsblog USAPodcast

Talking Headways Podcast: Concrete Doesn’t Spend Money, People Do

Dr. Lawrence Frank shows how the decisions we make about the built environment are a symbol of why the world is so f'd up. A very special edition of Talking Headways.

February 12, 2026
Streetsblog USADonald Trump

Why Does Trump Wants To Punish Cities For Free Buses?

Hint: it's probably not to make anyone's transportation network better!

February 11, 2026
Streetsblog San FranciscoLocales

Eyes on the Street: Shrinking the Gap Between Fruitvale BART and the Cross-Alameda Trail

But there will remain a safety gap on the Fruitvale Avenue bridge.

February 11, 2026
Streetsblog Los AngelesIssues

L.A. Seeks Input on Proposed Speed Camera Locations

L.A. is planning 125 speed camera systems citywide - location criteria includes histories of speeding/crashes/racing, areas with concentrated vulnerable populations, etc.

February 11, 2026
Housing

Rollout of New Housing-Near-Transit Law Encountering Confusion and Delay

Passage of SB 79 was just the first step...

February 11, 2026
