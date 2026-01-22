Skip to Content
Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

What does it take for a city to make progress on Vision Zero?

9:10 AM PST on January 22, 2026

Protected bike lanes in Long Beach. Photo: Joe Linton

  • Fatalties Up in Long Beach, Despite Decade of Vision Zero Pledge (LB Post)
  • Thumbs Up for LA Metro's Rail Plan for Sepulveda Pass (LAT)
  • VTA Plans TOD (SJSpotlight)
  • Parking Meter Revenue Could Pay for Beachside Pool (LB Post)
  • Balboa Park Museums Claim Paid Parking Causing 20% Attendance Drop (Union-Trib)
  • EV Sales Sink 36% After Feds End Subsidies (Union-Trib)
  • Tariffs Damaging Bike Shops (Union-Trib)
  • Senators Skeptical About Newsom's Budget (SacBee)
  • Amtrak Keeps Current Funding Levels in Rail Funding Bill (Rail Passengers Association)
  • China Opens Nearly Three Times the New Rail as Rest of World Combined in 2025 (The Transport Politic)
  • Letters: Sending Teens on Muni is Okay (SFChron)

More Headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

Studies & Reports

UC Berkeley Report Says California Transportation Policy Is Still Built for Cars — and It’s Deepening Inequality

"An Abundance Agenda" calls for a rethink of how the state plans, funds, and measures transportation.

January 22, 2026
Streetsblog San FranciscoStreetsblog California

SPUR Talk: What Can the State Learn from HSR About doing Megaprojects Right?

It's getting done, but it's been a slog. What can the state do differently on future megaprojects to avoid so much delay and cost overrun?

January 21, 2026
San Diego

Op/Ed: More Questions About San Diego’s Airport-Downtown People Mover, Answered

Following up on a column from last year, Alex Wong answers the questions and critiques of Ride SD's position that a people mover is needed for the San Diego Airport.

January 21, 2026
Streetsblog Los AngelesPodcast

Extending the Foothill A Line Hasn’t Been Forgotten

Plans are underway to get the track built to Claremont, and stakeholders remain hopeful that Montclair can make a comeback.

January 21, 2026
Streetsblog California

Wednesday’s Headlines

More changes for bullet train, more money burnt on highway widenings, more...

January 21, 2026
Streetsblog USASpecial Features

Survey: Most Americans Are Open To Ditching Their Cars

Automakers have spent a century and countless trillions of dollars making car-dependent living the American norm. But U.S. resident still aren't sold, a new survey suggests.

January 20, 2026
