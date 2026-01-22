- Fatalties Up in Long Beach, Despite Decade of Vision Zero Pledge (LB Post)
- Thumbs Up for LA Metro's Rail Plan for Sepulveda Pass (LAT)
- VTA Plans TOD (SJSpotlight)
- Parking Meter Revenue Could Pay for Beachside Pool (LB Post)
- Balboa Park Museums Claim Paid Parking Causing 20% Attendance Drop (Union-Trib)
- EV Sales Sink 36% After Feds End Subsidies (Union-Trib)
- Tariffs Damaging Bike Shops (Union-Trib)
- Senators Skeptical About Newsom's Budget (SacBee)
- Amtrak Keeps Current Funding Levels in Rail Funding Bill (Rail Passengers Association)
- China Opens Nearly Three Times the New Rail as Rest of World Combined in 2025 (The Transport Politic)
- Letters: Sending Teens on Muni is Okay (SFChron)
Thursday's Headlines
What does it take for a city to make progress on Vision Zero?
