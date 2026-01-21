Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California

Wednesday’s Headlines

More changes for bullet train, more money burnt on highway widenings, more...

9:59 AM PST on January 21, 2026

More Headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

San Diego

Op/Ed: More Questions About San Diego’s Airport-Downtown People Mover, Answered

Following up on a column from last year, Alex Wong answers the questions and critiques of Ride SD's position that a people mover is needed for the San Diego Airport.

January 21, 2026
Streetsblog USASpecial Features

Survey: Most Americans Are Open To Ditching Their Cars

Automakers have spent a century and countless trillions of dollars making car-dependent living the American norm. But U.S. resident still aren't sold, a new survey suggests.

January 20, 2026
Streetsblog San Francisconewsletter

Commentary: The Unlikely Savior of Sunset Dunes

Be sure to thank Supervisor Shamann Walton for saving the park.

January 20, 2026
Podcast

StreetSmart Episode 12: The Promised AMA with SBCAL Editor Damien Newton

We said we'd do this if we met our fundraising goal, and we did! Sorry I had to duck the question on who I'm voting for.

January 20, 2026
Streetsblog California

Tuesday’s Headlines

Cameras, tickets, transit, TOD and more...

January 20, 2026
Streetsblog USAHighway Boondoggles

What the ‘Abundance’ Agenda Could Mean For Equitable Transportation

Could Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson's buzzword usher in an era of bountiful transportation options, or just more highways?

January 19, 2026
