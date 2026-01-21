- CAHSRA Proposes Station Outside Merced (Turlock Journal)
- Marin-Sonoma Highway Widening Boondoggle Continues (MarinIJ)
- More on Torrance Metro Rail Extension (Daily Breeze)
- More on Metro Transit Ambassador Study (UCLA Luskin)
- Construction Underway On SaMo Broadway Safety/Bike Project (SM Next)
- How Income Disparity Shows In Transit (SacBee)
- KCAL Looks At How Driver Avoid Paying Red Light Camera Tickets
- Multiple Ways to Nab Cheaters in Toll Lanes (OC Register)
- Most Housing Built in Car-centric Areas (Realtor)
- Donald Appleyard's 1981 Book "Livable Streets" Has Been Updated by His Son (Planetizen)
- Senators Tour Kern County ICE Facility, Leave Shaken (Fresno Bee)
Streetsblog California
Wednesday’s Headlines
More changes for bullet train, more money burnt on highway widenings, more...
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog California
See all posts
Op/Ed: More Questions About San Diego’s Airport-Downtown People Mover, Answered
Following up on a column from last year, Alex Wong answers the questions and critiques of Ride SD's position that a people mover is needed for the San Diego Airport.
Survey: Most Americans Are Open To Ditching Their Cars
Automakers have spent a century and countless trillions of dollars making car-dependent living the American norm. But U.S. resident still aren't sold, a new survey suggests.
Commentary: The Unlikely Savior of Sunset Dunes
Be sure to thank Supervisor Shamann Walton for saving the park.
StreetSmart Episode 12: The Promised AMA with SBCAL Editor Damien Newton
We said we'd do this if we met our fundraising goal, and we did! Sorry I had to duck the question on who I'm voting for.
Tuesday’s Headlines
Cameras, tickets, transit, TOD and more...
What the ‘Abundance’ Agenda Could Mean For Equitable Transportation
Could Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson's buzzword usher in an era of bountiful transportation options, or just more highways?