- More on CAHSRA Plan to Save Billions in Central Valley (Fresno Bee)
- LA Metro Beefing Up for World Cup (Daily News)
- Transit Briefs/More on BART Doomsday Scenario (RailwayAge)
- S.F. Drivers Optimistic About Speed Cameras (CBSLocal)
- WeHo Putting Sheriffs on Bikes (WeHo Online)
- CAHSRA Wants Taxes, Development Control, Around Merced Station (Sun-Star)
- Clovis Braces for Coffee Shop Drive-Thru Congestion (Fresno Bee)
- Car Insurance Rates Spiking Again (LAT)
- Gas Prices Spiking Again (Daily News)
- Oil Prices Could Be High for Awhile (Union-Trib)
- Traffic deaths were down an estimated 12% Last Year (Smart Cities Dive)
- Amtrak: Proposed Restructuring Would Not Cut Routes or Jobs (Railway Age)
- The IRS Is Allowing a Fossil Fuel Company a $370 Million Environmental Tax Credit for Heavily Polluting Tanker Ships. (WaPo)
- What You Need to Know About CA Voter ID Initiative (SacBee)
- Dems: Maybe Having 15,000 Dems. Running for Governor in an Open Primary Is A Bad Idea (LAT)
- Drought News: The Snowpack Is Back in Nor and So Cal (SacBee, OC Reg)
Headlines
Tuesday’s Headlines
I feel like last week I was struggling to get 8 good, solid, non jokey headlines and this week so far the headlines are stacked!
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog California
See all posts
New Draft CA High-Speed Rail Business Plan is LESS Costly than the 2022 Plan
Want a chance to really weigh-in on CAHSRA planning? Here's your once-every-four-years-chance.
Could Refurbished E-Bikes Be the Secret Weapon of the Livable Streets Movement?
A high-quality used market could be the boost America needs to get would-be riders off the sidelines and into the saddle, a new report argues.
New UCLA Report Looks into the High Cost to Build Parking
For new apartments, the research found that building required parking adds roughly $50,000 to $100,000 per unit, and disproportionately increases the cost to build smaller apartments.
Fresno’s New Active Transportation Plan Sets an Ambitious Course — Advocates Say Execution Will Be Key – Comments Due March 5
The draft ATP paints a hopeful picture of a Fresno, but advocates worry it reads more like a consultants wish list than a plan.
Driver Kills Two-Year Old Child in Mission Rock
SFMTA responds by repainting crosswalks. But once again things are following a familiar script.
Monday’s Headlines
Huge stack of headlines covers everything from e-bikes, to critical mass, to high-speed rail, to local projects and more.