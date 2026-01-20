Skip to Content
Tuesday’s Headlines

Cameras, tickets, transit, TOD and more...

10:02 AM PST on January 20, 2026

More Headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

More from Streetsblog California

Podcast

StreetSmart Episode 12: The Promised AMA with SBCAL Editor Damien Newton

We said we'd do this if we met our fundraising goal, and we did! Sorry I had to duck the question on who I'm voting for.

January 20, 2026
Streetsblog USAHighway Boondoggles

What the ‘Abundance’ Agenda Could Mean For Equitable Transportation

Could Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson's buzzword usher in an era of bountiful transportation options, or just more highways?

January 19, 2026
Streetsblog San Francisconewsletter

Oakland Goes Live with 18 Speed Cameras

Warnings first. Then real fines. Oakland joins San Francisco with live speed enforcement cameras.

January 16, 2026
Streetsblog California

The Week In Short Videos

Slip lanes, e-bike incentives, and a bonus video from NYC.

January 16, 2026
Bike Lane Enforcement

Santa Monica Parking Enforcement Vehicles to Use AI Cameras to Ticket Bike Lane Violations

Similar to on-bus AI cameras for bus lanes, but with two new wrinkles: cameras will be on city cars, and will detect bike lane blockers

January 16, 2026
Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

I never thought about what happens if you violate the same law, on one trip, in multiple jurisdictions.

January 16, 2026
