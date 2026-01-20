Tuesday’s Headlines

- More On Uber Push For CA To Limit Lawyer Fees (LAT)
- More on Oakland Speed Cameras (EastBayTimes, Oaklandside)
- DIY Crosswalk Press Event Today (Biking in L.A.)
- VTA Wants More $$ for World Cup (EastBayTimes)
- Oceanside Considers E-Bike Confiscation for Repeat Scofflaws (NBCSD)
- California Honors MLK (ABC30, LAT, NBC-SD)
- Pasadena Installed Five Speed Feedback Signs (Pasadena Now)
- ICE Kidnapped 88 People In SoCal Last Week (L.A. Taco)
- Bi-Partisan Fed. Bill Could Cut Red Tape on TOD (Utah Policy)
- Is It Legal to Drive with a Pet on Your Lap (OC Register)
- It's Totally Legal. What?
