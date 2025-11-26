- California Could Get First Pipeline (LAT)
- Petition Submitted to Fund SMART (MarinIJ)
- More on Some LA Metro Boardmembers Standing for Open Streets (Daily News)
- More on LA Refusing to Do Safety Improvements (LAist)
- Even More on CARB Ending E-Bike Rebate Program (KPBS)
- Pasadena Approves $4.8 Million to Improve Bikeway (Star-News)
- Sacramento Residents Sue to Stop River Trail (SacBee)
- COP30 Failed to Produce Plan to Move from Fossil Fuels (Inside Climate News)
- Just One More Lane, Just One More Lane to Fix Traffic (PleasantonWeekly)
- It's Expensive to Live Here (SacBee)
Headlines
Wednesday’s Headlines – See You in December
Happy Thanksgiving.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog California
See all posts
LA Board of Public Works Rejects Most, Not All, Appeals to Force City to Make Streets Safer While Doing Other Road Improvements
Los Angeles keeps fighting to not do HLA improvements.
UCLA Report Shows How Freeway Construction Last Century Was Used to Destroy and Divide Communities of Color
“Understanding the history of racism in freeway development can inform restorative justice in these areas.”
Op-ed: Waymo May Finally Teach Americans the Speed Limit
Do Americans even understand that posted speed limits aren't advisory?
Monday’s Headlines
It's going to be a short week, but we have some exciting content before the break.
The Week in Short Videos
Day of Remembrance, Robot Encounters, and Trump Loves Climate Change.