Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines – See You in December

Happy Thanksgiving.

9:14 AM PST on November 26, 2025

  • California Could Get First Pipeline (LAT)
  • Petition Submitted to Fund SMART (MarinIJ)
  • More on Some LA Metro Boardmembers Standing for Open Streets (Daily News)
  • More on LA Refusing to Do Safety Improvements (LAist)
  • Even More on CARB Ending E-Bike Rebate Program (KPBS)
  • Pasadena Approves $4.8 Million to Improve Bikeway (Star-News)
  • Sacramento Residents Sue to Stop River Trail (SacBee)
  • COP30 Failed to Produce Plan to Move from Fossil Fuels (Inside Climate News)
  • Just One More Lane, Just One More Lane to Fix Traffic (PleasantonWeekly)
  • It's Expensive to Live Here (SacBee)

Streetsblog Los Angeles

LA Board of Public Works Rejects Most, Not All, Appeals to Force City to Make Streets Safer While Doing Other Road Improvements

Los Angeles keeps fighting to not do HLA improvements.

November 25, 2025
Freeways

UCLA Report Shows How Freeway Construction Last Century Was Used to Destroy and Divide Communities of Color

“Understanding the history of racism in freeway development can inform restorative justice in these areas.”

November 25, 2025
Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

Calbike, Waymo, E-bikes, and More...

November 25, 2025
Streetsblog San Francisco

Op-ed: Waymo May Finally Teach Americans the Speed Limit

Do Americans even understand that posted speed limits aren't advisory?

November 24, 2025
Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

It's going to be a short week, but we have some exciting content before the break.

November 24, 2025
Streetsblog California

The Week in Short Videos

Day of Remembrance, Robot Encounters, and Trump Loves Climate Change.

November 21, 2025
