Streetsblog California
Thursday’s Headlines
Posted from the Oakland airport. I don't have any more travel until the end of the year so we'll be on a "normal schedule" until 2026.
Talking Headways Podcast: Emotional Consumption in China
High-speed rail has completely transformed the country. Think about that sentence: "High-speed rail has completely transformed the country." When was the last time something positive like that happened here?
Want Vancouver Skytrain in San Diego? Support People Mover to the Airport.
Vancouver is not alone in running people movers on urban rail networks. Copenhagen built its entire 26.9-mile metro using the same technology used on a Saudi Arabian university’s APM.
Cutting Federal Transit Funding Won’t Close Budget Gaps — But Will Make Transportation Less Affordable
The Trump administration's proposal to eliminate the mass transit account of the Highway Trust Fund would be short-sighted, ineffective, and ruinous, a new analysis finds.
Driver Kills Cyclist at Alemany and Naglee
Wide, high-speed street with painted bike lanes and no protection leads to inevitable outcome. This was not an accident.
Pomona North Metro Station to get Protected Bike Connection
The two-way cycle track will run a little under two miles, and also link with bike facilities in Claremont.
Wednesday’s Headlines
Mess with Texas.