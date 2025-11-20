Skip to Content
Streetsblog California

Thursday’s Headlines

Posted from the Oakland airport. I don't have any more travel until the end of the year so we'll be on a "normal schedule" until 2026.

1:48 PM PST on November 20, 2025

  • More on California Killing E-Bike Program (SFChron)
  • Pasadena Bikeways Could Connect Through PCC (Pas Complete Sts)
  • Central Valley HSR Delays Could Bite Cities That Caused Them with CAHSR Pivot to Gilroy (Fresno Bee)
  • Letters: Robotaxis are the Last Thing Seniors Need (SFChron)
  • Border Patrol Stopping Drivers for "Erratic" Driving (OC Register)
  • California Republican Who Wanted to Ban Mid-Decade Redistricting Blames Speaker Johnson for Prop. 50 (SacBee)
  • Transit Advocates Not Happy About Trump's Proposed Transit Cuts(Smart Cities DiveTrains)
  • Some Schools Turning to Ride-Share During National School Bus Driver Shortage (Governing)

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

Streetsblog USAPodcast

Talking Headways Podcast: Emotional Consumption in China

High-speed rail has completely transformed the country. Think about that sentence: "High-speed rail has completely transformed the country." When was the last time something positive like that happened here?

November 20, 2025
San Diego

Want Vancouver Skytrain in San Diego? Support People Mover to the Airport.

Vancouver is not alone in running people movers on urban rail networks. Copenhagen built its entire 26.9-mile metro using the same technology used on a Saudi Arabian university’s APM.

November 20, 2025
Streetsblog USAHighway Trust Fund

Cutting Federal Transit Funding Won’t Close Budget Gaps — But Will Make Transportation Less Affordable

The Trump administration's proposal to eliminate the mass transit account of the Highway Trust Fund would be short-sighted, ineffective, and ruinous, a new analysis finds.

November 19, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoVision Zero

Driver Kills Cyclist at Alemany and Naglee

Wide, high-speed street with painted bike lanes and no protection leads to inevitable outcome. This was not an accident.

November 19, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesPodcast

Pomona North Metro Station to get Protected Bike Connection

The two-way cycle track will run a little under two miles, and also link with bike facilities in Claremont.

November 19, 2025
Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

Mess with Texas.

November 19, 2025
