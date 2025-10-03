Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Streetsblog California

Friday’s Headlines

Cameras are making our streets safer. Not so sure about the flying robo taxis.

9:38 AM PDT on October 3, 2025

  • Speed Cameras Showing Results in SF (SFChronSFStandard)
  • Where Are the Streets Dangerous for Peds. in Long Beach (NBC 4)
  • Oakland Advisory Committee Calls for Greenways "Everywhere" (Oaklandside)
  • More on Berkeley's Street Upgrades (Berkeleyside)
  • Will New Law Bring Transit Housing? (SFChron, LAT)
  • Feds. Furlough 90% of California's EPA Staff (SacBee)
  • New State Law Designed to Prevent Gas Price Spikes (Union-Trib)
  • Explosion, Fire, at Chevron Oil Refinery in El Segundo (LAT)
  • Feds. Subsidizing $20,000 for Gas-Powered Vehicles, $0 for EVs (Electrek)
  • LA Getting Ready for Flying Taxis (LAT)
  • Former LA Metro Board Member Proud to Build Infrastructure "Hostile to Cars" (City Watch)
  • Even More on New-Look Driver's Licenses (Fresno Bee)
  • Prop. 50 Campaign Is Expensive (LB Post)

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Week Without Driving

Week Without Driving : How Transit Can Serve People in Rural Towns

October 3, 2025
Streetsblog USAEvents

Can Pedestrian Pop-Ups Go Permanent in the U.S.?

Can temporary pedestrian pop-ups spur permanent change?

October 2, 2025
Streetsblog California

Advocates: Governor Needs to Sign Bill to Modernize Red Light Regulations

California hasn't updated its red light camera regulations in 30 years.

October 2, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoSan Francisco Neighborhoods

Sunset Dunes, E-Bikes, and the Future of Cities

E-bikes could cut carbon, congestion, and costs—if cities take them seriously.

October 2, 2025
Streetsblog USAPodcast

Talking Headways Podcast: Healthy Architecture, Healthy People

It is very unusual for an architecture project to pay any attention at all outside of the property line. And that has to change.

October 2, 2025
Streetsblog California

Thursday’s Headlines

News from up and down the Golden State.

October 2, 2025
See all posts