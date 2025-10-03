- Speed Cameras Showing Results in SF (SFChron, SFStandard)
- Where Are the Streets Dangerous for Peds. in Long Beach (NBC 4)
- Oakland Advisory Committee Calls for Greenways "Everywhere" (Oaklandside)
- More on Berkeley's Street Upgrades (Berkeleyside)
- Will New Law Bring Transit Housing? (SFChron, LAT)
- Feds. Furlough 90% of California's EPA Staff (SacBee)
- New State Law Designed to Prevent Gas Price Spikes (Union-Trib)
- Explosion, Fire, at Chevron Oil Refinery in El Segundo (LAT)
- Feds. Subsidizing $20,000 for Gas-Powered Vehicles, $0 for EVs (Electrek)
- LA Getting Ready for Flying Taxis (LAT)
- Former LA Metro Board Member Proud to Build Infrastructure "Hostile to Cars" (City Watch)
- Even More on New-Look Driver's Licenses (Fresno Bee)
- Prop. 50 Campaign Is Expensive (LB Post)
Friday’s Headlines
Cameras are making our streets safer. Not so sure about the flying robo taxis.
