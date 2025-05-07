- Report Details Why SF Is Failing at Vision Zero (Examiner)
- Mobility Plans Are Great, the Money to Fund Them Are Better (Times of SD)
- Streets for All Founder Warns Budget Cuts Would Make Streets Worse (LAT)
- Uber Coming to SF's Market Street in "Coming Days" (Standard)
- Business Owner Battles VTA Over Land Seized for BART Extension (Merc-News)
- Even More on Irvine's Great Park Planning (OC Register)
- R's Push to End CA Vehicle Standards a Sign of State's Clout (Examiner)
- R's EV Fee Plan Charges EV Owners More Than Regular Car Owners Pay in Gas Taxes (Autoblog, WaPo)
- Walmart Building Network of EV Chargers. (Inc.)
- Long Beach Beach Streets This Saturday (Watchdog, Press-Telegram, Long Beach Post, Biking in L.A.)
- Why not pay people to commute by e-bike? (Momentum Mag)
Streetsblog California
Wednesday’s Headlines
Cities Need to Put Their Money Where Their Mouths Are...
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog California
See all posts
Lyft’s Anti-Worker Anti-Transit Record Raises Red Flags For Metro Bike Share
Edwin Aviles and Kalayaan Mendoza urge Metro not to reward bad actors working to undermine workers’ rights and mass transit.
Is U.S. Transportation Policy Ready For The ‘Silver Tsunami’?
America's car-dependent communities and the legal system that creates them aren't prepared for the rising proportion of seniors who can't safely drive, a new book argues — and before the "silver tsunami" crashes down on us, we need to make reforms.
South El Monte Launches Electric Car-Share Program
Use the SGV Carshare app to rent electric cars, starting at $40 a day
OpEd: San Diego Should Put Transit Funding Measure Back on 2026 Ballot
Bad timing and a conservative electorate sunk Measure G in 2024, but there's many reasons to believe a sales tax measure for transit would pass in 2026 in San Diego County.