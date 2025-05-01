- House of Representatives Votes to Overturn CA EV Mandates (SacBee)
- San Diego Budget Assumes Road Conditions Will Worsen (Union-Trib)
- Momentum for Bay Area Transit Measure (DailyJournal)
- AI Bus Cameras Give Out 10,000 Tickets in LA (LAT)
- Increased Crashes After Protected Bikeway Put in Encinitas (Coast News)
- Grants for Clean Trucks for LA/LB Ports Caught in Trump War on Climate (LB Post)
- Big U.S. Transit Agencies Face Huge Deficits (Bloomberg)
- Overwhelmed DMV Asking People with Passports to Wait to Get Real ID (Fresno Bee)
- Congressional Committee Pushes EV Fees to Balance Highway Trust Fund (The Hill)
- Robotaxis Might Replace Human-Driven Taxis, Unlikely to Replace Personal Cars (CleanTechnica)
- Oakland's Potholes (CBSBayArea)
Headlines
Thursday’s Headlines
Remember when we used to occasionally get good news out of D.C.?
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog California
See all posts
Congress Declares War on State’s Clean Air Efforts
California's emission and truck standards are the most recent federal targets.
Fate of Quick-Build and Bike Highways in Suspense
CalBike’s two priority bills will likely end up in the Suspense File in the Assembly Appropriations Committee shortly because both have price tags that require scrutiny in Appropriations.
Trust Fund Babies: Advocates Argue House-Proposed EV Fee Won’t Solve Highway Funding Woes
An EV fee might make a dent in America's staggering transportation bills — but until the highway network stops growing out of control, it won't help for long.
SPUR Briefs Press on Transit’s Looming Financial Meltdown
Transportation experts at the Bay Area's leading policy research group warn of severity of coming transit cuts and the potentially dire impacts for the region.