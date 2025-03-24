Skip to Content
Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

VTA Strike Moves Into Week 3, there's exciting news on Quick Build in Sacramento, and more...

1:18 PM PDT on March 24, 2025

Greetings from the Pacific Surfliner! As promised, here's the weekend's somewhat delayed headlines. We'll return to normal publishing tomorrow.

Streetsblog USAGovernment Organizations

It’s Time For State DOTs to Step Up and Do a Better Job

As federal support for active modes gets clawed back, state DOTs could play a more important role in America's transportation system — and a new report argues they need to innovate.

March 23, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesSpecial Features

What’s Next for Measure HLA, in the Face of Metro Opposition?

This is probably something a judge would need to decide at some point...

March 21, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoRail

Weekend Roundup: BART Fare Gates, Oakland Bay Bridge Bikes…

March 21, 2025
Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

There's a lot of headlines from the Bay Area, but there's plenty of news from around the rest of the state..

March 21, 2025
