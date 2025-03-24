Monday’s Headlines

Greetings from the Pacific Surfliner! As promised, here's the weekend's somewhat delayed headlines. We'll return to normal publishing tomorrow.
- Sacramento City Council Moves on Quick Build (SacBee)
- Live in Sacramento? Here's How to Get Involved (StrongSacTown, Getting Around Sacramento)
- More on Wiener's Plan to Save Bay Area Transit (SFChron, SFStandard, EastBayTimes)
- More on VTA Strike (CBSNews, EastBayTimes)
- Commuters' View of Strike (San Jose Spotlight)
- Top 10 List of Dangerous Fresno Intersections (FresnoBee)
- Climate Change Denialism, Print Edition (Union-Trib)
- Burbank Considers Long Term Plans For San Fernando Rd (Leader)
- Could CA Elect a Republican Governor Soon? (SacBee)
- People for Bikes: Biking at Highest Point in Last Decade (Momentum)