- VTA Union Caught Off Guard by Agency's Lawsuit (Merc-News)
- Strike Rolls Into Day 4 (NBC Bay Area)
- Pasadena Residents Push for Safer Streets (Pasadena Now)
- Embarcadero Plaza Set to Become Park (SF Gate)
- New Wayfinding/Placemaking Signs In WeHo (WeHo Times)
- US Drivers Logged a Record 3.28 Trillion Miles in 2024 (Reuters)
- White House Report Lays the Groundwork to Argue That Climate Change Is Good (E&E)
- Hydrogen Car Owner Can't Find Fuel (SacBee)
Headlines
Thursday’s Headlines
VTA Strike Goes to Day 4, Embarcadero Redesign, Pasadena Safe Streets, and Dark News from DC.
Transform, Partners Demand $2 Billion for the Bus
A coalition of transit advocates, providers, and unions is urging California’s Senate and Assembly leaders to put $2 billion for transit operations and capital improvements into the state’s budget.
What if the ‘Tesla Takedown’ Is Only the Beginning?
Tesla's cars have become symbols of Elon Musk's controversial role in U.S. politics — but they're also instruments of a violent system that long predates his time in the White House.
Eyes on the Street: Metro LAX Station Under Construction
Today's photos of LAX Metro Transit Center construction - with the new bike path and people mover visible The post Eyes on the Street: Metro LAX Station Under Construction appeared first on Streetsblog Los Angeles.
Wednesday’s Headlines
Freeway widenings, transit strikes, tariffs, but the news isn't all bad....