Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

Lots of local news and did that say Trump wants to defund the coastal commission?

9:17 AM PST on February 26, 2025

  • Profile of SFMTA's New Director (SFChron)
  • LAT: Urges Culver City Not to Backdown on Street Safety
  • LADOT To Install Vermont Ave Bus Lanes Next Month (Urbanize)
  • Sacramento State Eyes Creating Downtown "University Village" (SacBee)
  • Costa Mesa Presents Traffic Safety Class for Bicyclists (LAT)
  • Long Delayed Bike Path Could Break Ground in SLO (SLO_Trib)
  • Santa Barbara Considers Crackdown on "Excessive" E-Bikes (KEYT)
  • California Gives $25 Million to SD for Homelessness, a Decrease from 2024 (Union-Trib)
  • Trump EO Ends Monitoring of Social Cost of Carbon (ProPublica)
  • Trump Wants to Defund Coastal Commission (SacBee)
  • Study: Higher Temps/More Rain Make People Less Likely to Choose Transit (Mass Transit)
  • Californians Keep Protesting Trump Officials (SFGate)

For more headlines: SBLA, SBSF, SBUSA

