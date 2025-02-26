- Profile of SFMTA's New Director (SFChron)
- LAT: Urges Culver City Not to Backdown on Street Safety
- LADOT To Install Vermont Ave Bus Lanes Next Month (Urbanize)
- Sacramento State Eyes Creating Downtown "University Village" (SacBee)
- Costa Mesa Presents Traffic Safety Class for Bicyclists (LAT)
- Long Delayed Bike Path Could Break Ground in SLO (SLO_Trib)
- Santa Barbara Considers Crackdown on "Excessive" E-Bikes (KEYT)
- California Gives $25 Million to SD for Homelessness, a Decrease from 2024 (Union-Trib)
- Trump EO Ends Monitoring of Social Cost of Carbon (ProPublica)
- Trump Wants to Defund Coastal Commission (SacBee)
- Study: Higher Temps/More Rain Make People Less Likely to Choose Transit (Mass Transit)
- Californians Keep Protesting Trump Officials (SFGate)
Headlines
Wednesday’s Headlines
Lots of local news and did that say Trump wants to defund the coastal commission?
CalBike’s 2025 Legislative Agenda
We'll continue to highlight a couple of bills every week that have major implications (if they become law), but in the meantime CalBike has a not-quite-exhaustive list of some of the most important mobility bills in the legislature.