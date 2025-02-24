Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

Are we tired of all this winning yet?

9:11 AM PST on February 24, 2025

SoCal Fires burning

  • DOGE Cuts 10% of the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration Workers, including Those in Charge of Safety Grants, Drunk Driving Research and Regulating AV's (WaPo)
  • U.S. Traffic Deaths Up 30% Over Past Decade. (National Desk)
  • Oakland MiniParks Get Makeovers (Oaklandside)
  • Trump Cuts Harm State's Ability to Fight Wildfires (SacBee)
  • Fire Debris Washing Up on the Beach (LAT)
  • Great Highway/Ocean Beach Park Gets Art (KQEDSFChron)
  • Federal Funding Freeze Could Harm Transit Projects (Beverly Press)
  • Aide Pushing Trump to Go After Congestion Pricing Married to Garage Magnate (SBNYC)

For more headlines: SBLA, SBSF, SBUSA

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

CA High-Speed Rail Authority (CAHSRA)

Can CA Go It Alone on High Speed Rail?

New legislation is intended to explore that issue

February 24, 2025
Streetsblog USAAdvocacy

‘Complete Streets’ Webpage Falls Prey To Trump Purge

February 24, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoAdvocacy

East Bay Cities on Notice for Substandard Bikeways

Acknowledging what didn’t happen as expected, and understanding why, is important in order for us to improve our advocacy and get ahead of issues.

February 21, 2025
River

Sen. Ben Allen Moves to Protect California’s Freshwater

Environmentalists throughout the country…no throughout the world…have discovered in recent years that it can no longer count on America’s federal government for help stewarding this world. Nowhere is that more true in the battle to protect clean, freshwater, especially in California.

February 21, 2025
See all posts