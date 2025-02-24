- DOGE Cuts 10% of the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration Workers, including Those in Charge of Safety Grants, Drunk Driving Research and Regulating AV's (WaPo)
- U.S. Traffic Deaths Up 30% Over Past Decade. (National Desk)
- Oakland MiniParks Get Makeovers (Oaklandside)
- Trump Cuts Harm State's Ability to Fight Wildfires (SacBee)
- Fire Debris Washing Up on the Beach (LAT)
- Great Highway/Ocean Beach Park Gets Art (KQED, SFChron)
- Federal Funding Freeze Could Harm Transit Projects (Beverly Press)
- Aide Pushing Trump to Go After Congestion Pricing Married to Garage Magnate (SBNYC)
Headlines
Monday’s Headlines
Are we tired of all this winning yet?
More from Streetsblog California
Can CA Go It Alone on High Speed Rail?
New legislation is intended to explore that issue
East Bay Cities on Notice for Substandard Bikeways
Acknowledging what didn’t happen as expected, and understanding why, is important in order for us to improve our advocacy and get ahead of issues.
Sen. Ben Allen Moves to Protect California’s Freshwater
Environmentalists throughout the country…no throughout the world…have discovered in recent years that it can no longer count on America’s federal government for help stewarding this world. Nowhere is that more true in the battle to protect clean, freshwater, especially in California.