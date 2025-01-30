Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

11:02 AM PST on January 30, 2025

Check out our Instagram page...

For more headlines: SBLA, SBSF, SBUSA

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

California Transportation Commission (CTC)

Darnell Grisby is New Chair of CA Transpo Commission

The California Transportation Commission kicked off its first meeting of the year by electing Darnell Grisby as its new Chairperson and Clarissa Falcon as its new Vice Chair.

January 30, 2025
Streetsblog USASpecial Features

What a Federal Funding Freeze Would Actually Mean for Sustainable Transportation

January 30, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoInfrastructure

The Kirkham Neck-Down Works Great

January 30, 2025
See all posts