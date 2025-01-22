Skip to Content
Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

8:52 AM PST on January 22, 2025

Where's Melanie? (SBCAL) Who's Damien? (SBCAL)

  • Trump Begins War on EV's (NYT)
  • Newsom Responds to Trump's Global Warming Denialism (SFChron)
  • Black Drivers More Likely to Be Pulled Over for Traffic Stops (Fresno Bee)
  • Asbestos Causes Setback to LB's Colorado Lagoon Project (Longbeachize)
  • Goleta Hosts E-Bike Safety Week (Independent)
  • Republicans Standing in Way of Wildfire Recovery (SacBee, LAT)
  • "Red Flag" Warnings Remain in Southland. Rain This Weekend? (LAT)
  • Final Transportation Grade for Biden: C (Transportation for America)

