- US Supremes Side with Uber/Lyft Over State in Labor Dispute (LAT)
- Saturday was a Bad Day for BART (ABC7, SFChron)
- Caltrans Adding Bike Lanes to "Busy Friars Road" in SD (CBS8)
- Erosion Threatens Beach in Encinitas (Union-Trib)
- Walz Lands in Long Beach (Daily News)
- Polls Show Measure A Homeless Initiative Close to Passing (LAT)
- Polls CA Show Voters Want Stricter Law Enforcement (SacBee)
- Law Enforcement, Police Reform, Major Issues in Sac. Mayor's Race (SacBee)
- Ballots Are in the Mail (LB Post)
Headlines
Monday’s Headlines
Turn and Face the Strange Ch-ch-changes: Observations and Recommendations from a Week Without Driving
I used my age-appropriate tricycle and quickly discovered that a line on the side of the street is not adequate to let me feel safe riding on a moderately busy street.
Week Without Driving Day 4: Too Much Magic Bus
The Santa Rosa City Bus clearly prioritizes customer care, excellent service, and friendliness.
Advocates Push Metro and L.A. City for a More Multimodal Vermont Avenue; HLA Compliance Challenged
Metro's too-modest Vermont Avenue bus plans don't appear to comply with Measure HLA Mobility Plan requirements. It's one of at least a half-dozen Metro projects that appear to clash with HLA/MP2035.