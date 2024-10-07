Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Monday’s Headlines

US Supremes Side with Uber/Lyft Over State in Labor Dispute, Saturday was a Bad Day for BART, Caltrans Adding Bike Lanes to "Busy Friars Road" in SD, Erosion Threatens Beach in Encinitas, More...

9:13 AM PDT on October 7, 2024

  • US Supremes Side with Uber/Lyft Over State in Labor Dispute (LAT)
  • Saturday was a Bad Day for BART (ABC7SFChron)
  • Caltrans Adding Bike Lanes to "Busy Friars Road" in SD (CBS8)
  • Erosion Threatens Beach in Encinitas (Union-Trib)
  • Walz Lands in Long Beach (Daily News)
  • Polls Show Measure A Homeless Initiative Close to Passing (LAT)
  • Polls CA Show Voters Want Stricter Law Enforcement (SacBee)
  • Law Enforcement, Police Reform, Major Issues in Sac. Mayor's Race (SacBee)
  • Ballots Are in the Mail (LB Post)

Driving

Turn and Face the Strange Ch-ch-changes: Observations and Recommendations from a Week Without Driving

I used my age-appropriate tricycle and quickly discovered that a line on the side of the street is not adequate to let me feel safe riding on a moderately busy street.

October 7, 2024
Driving

Week Without Driving Day 4: Too Much Magic Bus

The Santa Rosa City Bus clearly prioritizes customer care, excellent service, and friendliness.

October 4, 2024
Streetsblog Los Angelesbus lanes

Advocates Push Metro and L.A. City for a More Multimodal Vermont Avenue; HLA Compliance Challenged

Metro's too-modest Vermont Avenue bus plans don't appear to comply with Measure HLA Mobility Plan requirements. It's one of at least a half-dozen Metro projects that appear to clash with HLA/MP2035.

October 4, 2024
Streetsblog USAInfrastructure

Friday Video: Why Are America’s Roads and Bridges ‘Crumbling’?

October 4, 2024
