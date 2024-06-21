Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

9:43 AM PDT on June 21, 2024

  • Waymo Cleared to Expand Beyond San Francisco (SFChron)
  • First Big Test For CA Oil Well Closure Law (Capital & Main)
  • SD Transit Agency Rejects "Crackdown" on Trolley Fare Jumpers (Union-Tribune)
  • Caltrans Seeks Input On Making PCH Safer Through Long Beach (LAist)
  • Costa Mesa the Latest OC City to "Crackdown" on E-Bikes (Register)
  • Why Newsom Vetoed Rebates for Zero Emission Cars (SacBee)
  • Long Beach Waives Fees for 4th of July Block Parties (LB Post)
  • Commutes Getting Longer: 18% traveling at least 40 miles, up from 15% pre-pandemic, and 3% traveling 70 miles+ (The Hill)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

