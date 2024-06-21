Friday’s Headlines

- Waymo Cleared to Expand Beyond San Francisco (SFChron)
- First Big Test For CA Oil Well Closure Law (Capital & Main)
- SD Transit Agency Rejects "Crackdown" on Trolley Fare Jumpers (Union-Tribune)
- Caltrans Seeks Input On Making PCH Safer Through Long Beach (LAist)
- Costa Mesa the Latest OC City to "Crackdown" on E-Bikes (Register)
- Why Newsom Vetoed Rebates for Zero Emission Cars (SacBee)
- Long Beach Waives Fees for 4th of July Block Parties (LB Post)
- Commutes Getting Longer: 18% traveling at least 40 miles, up from 15% pre-pandemic, and 3% traveling 70 miles+ (The Hill)
