Thursday’s Headlines

Firefighters Oppose L.A. City Safe Streets Initiative Measure HLA
"I hate to tell you," California Professional Firefighters President Brian Rice said, "California and Los Angeles in particular, this is a car community. You may not like it, but it is." The post Firefighters Oppose L.A. City Safe Streets Initiative Measure HLA appeared first on Streetsblog Los Angeles.
Talking Headways Podcast: The Annual Prediction Show with Yonah Freemark (Part I)
The transportation and housing expert talks to us this week about how (and why!) he puts together his mammoth list of worldwide transit projects.
Lake Merced Quick-Build Safety Project has some Good Sections, but Fails at Intersections
Safety considerations should never be put to a community vote... but they were The post Lake Merced Quick-Build Safety Project has some Good Sections, but Fails at Intersections appeared first on Streetsblog San Francisco.