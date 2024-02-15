Skip to Content
Thursday’s Headlines

9:38 AM PST on February 15, 2024

Image via Therontowbridge/Flickr – https://www.flickr.com/photos/therontrowbridge/2216328558

  • Tips and Cheats for Passing a Driver's Test If You're Not a Good Driver (LAT)
  • Santa Monica Arts Village Seeks Bailout Caused by Poor TOD Planning (Next)
  • LA Firefighters Come Out Hard Against Safe Streets Ballot Measure (LAT)
  • San Mateo County Opposes Driverless Car Expansion (MercNews)
  • Waymo Cars Crash into Tow Truck (SFChron)
  • EV Sales Falling in CA (LAT)
  • Pasadena E-Bike Reimbursement Program Starts on 7/1 (LAist)
  • Santa Barbara Seeks Grant for Bike/Ped Bridge Over 101 (Independent)
  • Anaheim Implements New Laws to Crackdown on Vendors (OC Register)
  • Mission Bridge Replcement Project over Santa Ana River Is Delayed (Press-Enterprise)
  • Sac. Mayoral Candidate May Have Accepted Exorbitant Travel Reimbursement from State (Bee)
  • 7-10 Foot Waves Will Slam SD Beaches This Weekend (Union-Trib)

Streetsblog Los Angelesbus lanes

Firefighters Oppose L.A. City Safe Streets Initiative Measure HLA

"I hate to tell you," California Professional Firefighters President Brian Rice said, "California and Los Angeles in particular, this is a car community. You may not like it, but it is." The post Firefighters Oppose L.A. City Safe Streets Initiative Measure HLA appeared first on Streetsblog Los Angeles.

February 15, 2024
Streetsblog USAPodcast

Talking Headways Podcast: The Annual Prediction Show with Yonah Freemark (Part I)

The transportation and housing expert talks to us this week about how (and why!) he puts together his mammoth list of worldwide transit projects.

February 15, 2024
Streetsblog San FranciscoLake Merced

Lake Merced Quick-Build Safety Project has some Good Sections, but Fails at Intersections

Safety considerations should never be put to a community vote... but they were The post Lake Merced Quick-Build Safety Project has some Good Sections, but Fails at Intersections appeared first on Streetsblog San Francisco.

February 14, 2024
Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

February 14, 2024
