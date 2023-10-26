Thursday’s Headlines

- Newsom's Climate Mission to China (SFExaminer)
- Visalia Becomes First Central Valley City to Have Protected Intersection (Visalia Times-Delta)
- Huntington Beach Opens First Bike Boulevard (Hoodline)
- San Diego Opens Express Bus for "Binational Commuters" (Union-Tribune)
- Arroyo Fest Opens the 110 Freeway This Sunday in the San Gabriel Valley (Pasadena Now)
- San Diego Uses Meters to Open Space for Residents (Union-Tribune)
- Big Corps. Have to Admit How Much They Pollute in CA (OC Register)
- China Holds the Key to Electric Batteries for Cars (Long Beach Post)
- Cities Beginning to Support "Justice for Renters" Ballot Prop to End Costa Hawkins (SM Next)
Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF