Headlines

Today’s Headlines

9:24 AM PDT on October 6, 2023

Image:Sacramento Bee

  • Freeway Fighter Alan Hirsch Responds to Firings/CEQA Ducks at Caltrans (Vanguard)
  • More on BART Extension Costs (SFGate)
  • Metrolink Launching Free Student Pass Program
  • There's still some parts of the state experiencing a drought (SacBee)
  • Another Heat Wave Hits L.A. County (LATSC SignalPasadena Now)
  • Carnage Continues on San Jose Streets (SJSpotlight)
  • Parents: Enough With the Unsafe Streets for Walking and Scooting (PaloAltoOnline)
  • Enough with the Anti-Bike Bias in Urban Planning (CalBike)
  • Sweeps Ineffective to "Cure" Homelessness (SacBee)

Transportation Funding

California Spends Too Little on Environmentally Friendly Transportation Options

A new analysis from the Natural Resources Defense Council found that California allocates less than twenty percent of available transportation funding to low-carbon modes - despite climate and livability goals to increase walking, biking, and transit as modes of choice. At the same time, the state is still investing in highway expansion.

October 5, 2023
Streetsblog San FranciscoRight on red

Supes Pass No Right on Red

Now it's up to SFMTA to make it happen

October 5, 2023
Streetsblog USAClimate emergency

Teens Are Demanding Greener Routes to School — And Climate Education When They Get There

"It's absolutely unreasonable for adults to expect young people to stop the climate crisis when we aren't even learning the basic facts about it in our schools."

October 5, 2023
