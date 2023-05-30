Today’s Headlines
- LA Metro ponders tolling the freeways (LA Times)
- Muni could start cutting bus routes (SF Chronicle)
- US cities are failing women bicyclists (Bloomberg)
- Inclusive, gender-expansive group rides support all kinds of riders (Los Angeles Public Press)
- Police departments are illegally sharing license plate data with other states, group charges (SF Chronicle, Sacramento Bee)
- Berkeley gets grant to study ferry service to its decrepit pier (East Bay Times)
- Leak reveals extensive complaints about with Tesla’s “autopilot” (LA Times)
- Enjoy this giant human bicycle (Momentum)
Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF