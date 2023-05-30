Today’s Headlines

  • LA Metro ponders tolling the freeways (LA Times)
  • Muni could start cutting bus routes (SF Chronicle)
  • US cities are failing women bicyclists (Bloomberg)
  • Inclusive, gender-expansive group rides support all kinds of riders (Los Angeles Public Press)
  • Police departments are illegally sharing license plate data with other states, group charges (SF Chronicle, Sacramento Bee)
  • Berkeley gets grant to study ferry service to its decrepit pier (East Bay Times)
  • Leak reveals extensive complaints about with Tesla’s “autopilot” (LA Times)
  • Enjoy this giant human bicycle (Momentum)

