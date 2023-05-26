Today’s Headlines
- La Sombrita pile-on ignores an important story about women and transit (LA Times)
- A defense of La Sombrita (Bloomberg)
- Bay Area leaders push their Assembly rep hard over transit funding (SF Standard)
- BART rethinks its service schedule (NY Times)
- Americans don’t walk. Are we lazy or is it too dangerous? (Big Think)
- “Too complex, not enough time”: Democrats block Newsom’s proposed CEQA reform (CalMatters)
- Chevron’s carbon offsets are worthless – and harmful (The Guardian)
- Ford CEO: EV batteries are too big, not sustainable (The Verge)
- NHTSA proposes a pass-fail pedestrian safety rating for vehicles (Route Fifty)
Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF