Today’s Headlines

  • La Sombrita pile-on ignores an important story about women and transit (LA Times)
  • Bay Area leaders push their Assembly rep hard over transit funding (SF Standard)
  • BART rethinks its service schedule (NY Times)
  • Americans don’t walk. Are we lazy or is it too dangerous? (Big Think)
  • “Too complex, not enough time”: Democrats block Newsom’s proposed CEQA reform (CalMatters)
  • Chevron’s carbon offsets are worthless – and harmful (The Guardian)
  • Ford CEO: EV batteries are too big, not sustainable (The Verge)
  • NHTSA proposes a pass-fail pedestrian safety rating for vehicles (Route Fifty)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF