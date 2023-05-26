Today’s Headlines

La Sombrita pile-on ignores an important story about women and transit (LA Times) A defense of La Sombrita (Bloomberg)

Bay Area leaders push their Assembly rep hard over transit funding (SF Standard)

BART rethinks its service schedule (NY Times)

Americans don’t walk. Are we lazy or is it too dangerous? (Big Think)

“Too complex, not enough time”: Democrats block Newsom’s proposed CEQA reform (CalMatters)

Chevron’s carbon offsets are worthless – and harmful (The Guardian)

Ford CEO: EV batteries are too big, not sustainable (The Verge)

NHTSA proposes a pass-fail pedestrian safety rating for vehicles (Route Fifty)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF