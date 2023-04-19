Today’s Headlines
- “Complete Streets” are being co-opted to build unsafe streets (Smart Growth America)
- Bay Area leaders rally for public transit funding from state (ABC7)
- Instead of a bus, San Jose plans an expensive system of robot cars to connect its airport and train stations (Mercury News)
- Elon Musk plans to start charging transit agencies – and others – a lot of money to use Twitter to provide live updates (Planetizen)
- Cars don’t have to rule Culver City, or L.A. (LA Times)
- Highway construction costs have risen 50% in two years (Eno)
- Fourth and fifth graders teach kindergartners how to ride a bike (KFYR)
- Stop fighting local housing projects (Mother Jones)
- What court ruling on gas stove ban means (Energy Wire)
