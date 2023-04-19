Today’s Headlines

“Complete Streets” are being co-opted to build unsafe streets (Smart Growth America)

Bay Area leaders rally for public transit funding from state (ABC7)

Instead of a bus, San Jose plans an expensive system of robot cars to connect its airport and train stations (Mercury News)

Elon Musk plans to start charging transit agencies – and others – a lot of money to use Twitter to provide live updates (Planetizen)

Cars don’t have to rule Culver City, or L.A. (LA Times)

Highway construction costs have risen 50% in two years (Eno)

Fourth and fifth graders teach kindergartners how to ride a bike (KFYR)

Stop fighting local housing projects (Mother Jones)

What court ruling on gas stove ban means (Energy Wire)

