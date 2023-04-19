Today’s Headlines

  • “Complete Streets” are being co-opted to build unsafe streets (Smart Growth America)
  • Bay Area leaders rally for public transit funding from state (ABC7)
  • Instead of a bus, San Jose plans an expensive system of robot cars to connect its airport and train stations (Mercury News)
  • Elon Musk plans to start charging transit agencies – and others – a lot of money to use Twitter to provide live updates (Planetizen)
  • Cars don’t have to rule Culver City, or L.A. (LA Times)
  • Highway construction costs have risen 50% in two years (Eno)
  • Fourth and fifth graders teach kindergartners how to ride a bike (KFYR)
  • Stop fighting local housing projects (Mother Jones)
  • What court ruling on gas stove ban means (Energy Wire)

