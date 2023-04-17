Today’s Headlines

  • Walking around Los Angeles (Pedestrian 32)
  • Cargobikes are more efficient for that last mile of delivery (Cycling Utah)
  • New express lanes celebrated in San Mateo (KQED)
  • The goal should be low-cost, high-quality transportation (not free fares) (The Conversation)
  • BART still trying to build fare gates to prevent fare evasion (SF Chronicle)
  • Musk under pressure from US Senators over images recorded in vehicles (Reuters)
  • The myth of local control (Planetizen)
  • CA legislature trying to pass bills that would require corporations to report their climate emissions (Kirkland)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF