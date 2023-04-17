Today’s Headlines
- Walking around Los Angeles (Pedestrian 32)
- Cargobikes are more efficient for that last mile of delivery (Cycling Utah)
- New express lanes celebrated in San Mateo (KQED)
- The goal should be low-cost, high-quality transportation (not free fares) (The Conversation)
- BART still trying to build fare gates to prevent fare evasion (SF Chronicle)
- Musk under pressure from US Senators over images recorded in vehicles (Reuters)
- The myth of local control (Planetizen)
- CA legislature trying to pass bills that would require corporations to report their climate emissions (Kirkland)
