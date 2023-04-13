Today’s Headlines
- Lawsuit says Caltrans’ claim that highway expansion in Fresno has zero health impacts is B.S. (Fresnoland)
- Nine transit projects in Pasadena will get funding that had been planned for 710 extension (Pasadena Star News)
- Will San Jose every connect its two transit hubs? (Patch)
- Inglewood okays plan for new transit hub (NBC)
- A plan to reduce freeway tolls for low-income people in the Bay Area (KTVU)
- Oakland paved over 120 miles of street in the last three years (Oaklandside)
- More on new EPA rules on electric trucks (NY Times)
- A greenway on the East Coast is benefitting local communities in 15 states (Bicycling)
- Fog defeats Waymo’s autonomous vehicles (Reuters)
- What mayors are concerned about (Politico)
- Who makes planning choices? (Urban Institute)
