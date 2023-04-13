Today’s Headlines

  • Lawsuit says Caltrans’ claim that highway expansion in Fresno has zero health impacts is B.S. (Fresnoland)
  • Nine transit projects in Pasadena will get funding that had been planned for 710 extension (Pasadena Star News)
  • Will San Jose every connect its two transit hubs? (Patch)
  • Inglewood okays plan for new transit hub (NBC)
  • A plan to reduce freeway tolls for low-income people in the Bay Area (KTVU)
  • Oakland paved over 120 miles of street in the last three years (Oaklandside)
  • More on new EPA rules on electric trucks (NY Times)
  • A greenway on the East Coast is benefitting local communities in 15 states (Bicycling)
  • Fog defeats Waymo’s autonomous vehicles (Reuters)
  • What mayors are concerned about (Politico)
  • Who makes planning choices? (Urban Institute)

