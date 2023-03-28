Today’s Headlines

  • Transit in crisis, and how to save it (Vox)
  • FTA announces disaster relief funding for transit (Planetizen)
  • LA Daily News searches for reasons why LA Metro rail plans were not funded by the state
  • “Clean Air Conversations” will focus on transit (Pasadena Now)
  • Legislature passes bill to investigate oil price gouging with alacrity (LA Times, Mercury News, Sacramento Bee, AP)
  • City of Santa Clarita prepares to go all-in on hydrogen (Signal SCV)
  • San Diego to receive $37M in state funds to stabilize bluffs above rail line (RT&S)
  • SF announces new plan to add housing downtown (SF Chronicle)
  • To reduce crime, end evictions (Jacobin)
  • Do people really want sprawl? (Planetizen)
  • Parking lots eat cities (Big Think)
  • Regulate SUVs to death (Financial Times)
  • To get more women to bike, have women design better bike infrastructure (The Conversation)
  • Salinas’ local newspaper has no reporters (LA Times)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF