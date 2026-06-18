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Thursday’s Headlines

The impacts of the CARB on cap-and-trade cuts are starting to be noticed.
10:18 AM PDT on June 18, 2026
Thursday’s Headlines
  • Transit and San Francisco’s Budget (SFChron)
  • Cap-and-Trade and Sacramento Transit Budget (SacBee)
  • Road Diet on Blackstone in Fresno (Fresno Bee)
  • Merced, CAHSRA Disagree on Station Location (Fresno Bee)
  • SFMTA Corner Beautification Program (SFExaminer)
  • UCLA: Climate Change Fueling Inflation (Grist)
  • Northeastern: VMT Better Way to Evaluate Development Impact (Tech Xplore)
  • Dem. Senator: Dems Not Fighting Industry Hard Enough (WBUR)
  • Gas Powered Cars Leaving Disney’s Autopia by February (OC Reg)
  • Global Warming Will Destroy the World, But Will Also Help the Ball Fly at Dodgers Stadium (LAT)

More Headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

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