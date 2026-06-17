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Wednesday’s Headlines

Bay Area will officially have a chance to vote on transit's fate.
8:39 AM PDT on June 17, 2026
Wednesday’s Headlines
  • It’s Official: Muni Measure will be on November Ballot (KQEDSFGate)
  • New State Budget Finds New Revenues (SacBee)
  • Sac. Will Audit PD after ACLU Bias Report (SacBee)
  • With Police Writing Fewer Tickets, Drivers Run More Red Lights (LB Post)
  • Davis Backs Paid Parking at Formerly Free Public Lots (SacBee)
  • CARB Wants Zero Emission Trash Trucks (Waste Dive)
  • More on Transit and the World Cup (CBSLocal)
  • Bill That Would Have Defanged Coastal Commission Is Gutted (SMDP)
  • Transit Hedges Against Fuel Spikes By Keeping Year’s Reserve of Gas (Smart Cities Dive)
  • 70% of Freight Shipped by Truck, So Gas Spikes Hit EveryonePenn Today)
  • GM Building Batteries for Data Centers (Tech Crunch)
  • France Gives Trump a Bike (Domestique)

More Headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

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