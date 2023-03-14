Today’s Headlines
- Distracted driving is killing and maiming us (LA Times)
- The view on pedestrian safety from Oahu (Honolulu Civil Beat)
- and from Seattle (The Stranger)
- America’s highway system is a monument to environmental racism (KQED)
- Could BART disappear? (SF Chronicle)
- Students took over 10 million free transit rides in 8 months on LA Metro (Daily News, The Source)
- Feds recommend funding for transit projects, including four in California (Federal DOT)
- Rail news for California (Railway Age)
- CA court mostly upholds Prop 22, classifying Uber and Lyft drivers as gig workers (CalMatters, NY Times)
- Student housing solutions face roadblocks (LA Times)
Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF