Today’s Headlines

  • Distracted driving is killing and maiming us (LA Times)
  • The view on pedestrian safety from Oahu (Honolulu Civil Beat)
  • America’s highway system is a monument to environmental racism (KQED)
  • Could BART disappear? (SF Chronicle)
  • Students took over 10 million free transit rides in 8 months on LA Metro (Daily News, The Source)
  • Feds recommend funding for transit projects, including four in California (Federal DOT)
  • Rail news for California (Railway Age)
  • CA court mostly upholds Prop 22, classifying Uber and Lyft drivers as gig workers (CalMatters, NY Times)
  • Student housing solutions face roadblocks (LA Times)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF