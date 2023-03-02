Today’s Headlines

The slow retreat of pandemic-era outdoor dining continues (Planetizen)

Bill would help convert offices to housing (Mercury News) Same thing might happen to malls in the OC (LA Times)

CA lawmakers grill Air Resources Board on scoping plan (Sacramento Bee)

Climate Action Corp expands, paying people to fight climate change (OC Register)

Cracking down on “greenwashing” (The Atlantic)

The world promised to phase out subsidies to fossil fuels. Instead, it doubled them (Heated)

Could CA sue oil companies over prices? (Sacramento Bee)

Here’s something for those offended at the notion of a 15-minute city: the 15-hour city! (McSweeney’s)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF