Today’s Headlines

  • The slow retreat of pandemic-era outdoor dining continues (Planetizen)
  • Bill would help convert offices to housing (Mercury News)
    • Same thing might happen to malls in the OC (LA Times)
  • CA lawmakers grill Air Resources Board on scoping plan (Sacramento Bee)
  • Climate Action Corp expands, paying people to fight climate change (OC Register)
  • Cracking down on “greenwashing” (The Atlantic)
  • The world promised to phase out subsidies to fossil fuels. Instead, it doubled them (Heated)
  • Could CA sue oil companies over prices? (Sacramento Bee)
  • Here’s something for those offended at the notion of a 15-minute city: the 15-hour city! (McSweeney’s)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF