Today’s Headlines
- The slow retreat of pandemic-era outdoor dining continues (Planetizen)
- Bill would help convert offices to housing (Mercury News)
- Same thing might happen to malls in the OC (LA Times)
- CA lawmakers grill Air Resources Board on scoping plan (Sacramento Bee)
- Climate Action Corp expands, paying people to fight climate change (OC Register)
- Cracking down on “greenwashing” (The Atlantic)
- The world promised to phase out subsidies to fossil fuels. Instead, it doubled them (Heated)
- Could CA sue oil companies over prices? (Sacramento Bee)
- Here’s something for those offended at the notion of a 15-minute city: the 15-hour city! (McSweeney’s)
Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF