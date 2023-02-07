Today’s Headlines

  • A modest proposal: If Berkeley (or any city) is going to accept traffic deaths, they should say so (Matthew Lewis)
  • E-bike riders ride farther and more frequently, and replace more car trips (Treehugger)
  • Healdsburg anticipates ATP grant for bike improvements (not approved yet, Press Democrat)
  • Bill would allow universities to regulate scooters (NBC)
  • Lyft rolls out docks for its e-scooters (Bloomberg)
  • Newsom calls for federal investigation into natural gas prices (Sacramento Bee)
  • Inland Empire’s warehouse boom increased jobs, but are they worth it? (LA Times)
  • Judge rules Oakland can clear out long-established encampment (KQED)

