Today’s Headlines
- A modest proposal: If Berkeley (or any city) is going to accept traffic deaths, they should say so (Matthew Lewis)
- E-bike riders ride farther and more frequently, and replace more car trips (Treehugger)
- Healdsburg anticipates ATP grant for bike improvements (not approved yet, Press Democrat)
- Bill would allow universities to regulate scooters (NBC)
- Lyft rolls out docks for its e-scooters (Bloomberg)
- Newsom calls for federal investigation into natural gas prices (Sacramento Bee)
- Inland Empire’s warehouse boom increased jobs, but are they worth it? (LA Times)
- Judge rules Oakland can clear out long-established encampment (KQED)
Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF